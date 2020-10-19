Budget tool kits for regular use

Compact drill

This is a two-in-one drill and screwdriver set, the tool kit is perfect for both beginners as well as professionals. Whatever the job, this drill will become your best friend with its many accessories that ensure that you never need to call the repairman anymore. You can easily manage the size of the pilot hole you are drilling using the efficient electronic control technology which helps you guide the drill with precision and exactness. The most compact in its range, with an ergonomic design, it comes in a tool kit that accommodates 100 accessories covering everything you will need while working. These features make it one of the best tool kits that you can hope to buy.

High-polish chrome

It is a perfect tool kit for handymen, repairmen, construction workers, mechanics, body shops etc. Also a great tool set to have at home, garage and the workshop. Forged from high-quality steel and finished in high-polish chrome, strength, durability, anti-corrosion protection. The box includes assortment of professional-grade wrenches, ratchets, a complete range of metric-sized sockets and precision screwdriver, hammer, tape

measure, pliers, wrench, etc. The ratchet easily shifts to change direction by flick of 5-degree switch. There are a variety of screwdriver bits and a soft-grip handle on the tools for excellent comfort and control. It contains tools needed for most small repairs and basic DIY projects around the house. For those who need a tool kit for home use, this could be a good pick.

Good assortment of tools

This hand tool kit is a compact toolbox. It is both versatile and effective for household DIY chores. The tools are securely housed in a hand blow molded case. It is stylish, complete and provides a good assortment of tools. The claw hammer comes with a sharp claw for easy nail removal. It also features a strong head and a soft grip for long time usage. The 10-inch hand saw with carbon steel blade can be useful in cutting/sawing small to medium sized materials. It is incredibly light in weight and easy to carry, making it ideal for use by any amateur.

Auto maintenance kit

It is a 46 pieces tool kit which can be pulled or pushed in one direction. It contains a ratchet that loosens or tightens the bolt or nut attached to the socket. A switch is built into the ratchet head that allows the user to apply the ratcheting action in either direction, as needed, to tighten or loosen a fastener. This set is a basic need for repairs. It is a great auto maintenance kit with hand tools, combination, wrenches, sockets, ratchet, vehicle maintenance and repair tools. This set is a great value of money because of the amount of tools you get at such an affordable price.