Lightweight

The Fastrack’s Bug eye sunglasses have a brown frame and lens. It is an ideal accessory for your wardrobe. These sunglasses are made from standardized materials that are manufactured to provide durable sunglasses which are comfortable yet light in weight. The lens is non-polarized and gives protection from UV rays. Fastrack Women Bug Eye Sunglasses Brown Frame Brown Lens comes with a warranty of 12 months. These sunglasses are an ideal gift option for birthdays, parties, etc.

Elegant look

These are medium sized sunglasses which are in an imported cateye shape. It is made from plastic polymer and the lens gives 100% protection from UV rays. It comes in black solid colour which is ideal for women. It gives an elegant look with a tinge of naughtiness that you need this season. It is extremely light in weight and stylish. This can also be a perfect gift for special occasions. NuVew Mirrored Cat eye Sunglasses For Women is a medium sized eyewear and can match with any type of outfits.

Stylish look

These royal sunglasses are suitable for a perfect outing and selfies. It fits for medium sizes the lens used are polycarbonate and it has metal frames. These stylish looking sunglasses provide all-round protection for harmful UV rays. These glasses have a golden colour finesse that makes your eyes shine through. It has a distinctive cat-eye shaped frame that depicts the eye shape and accentuates facial features. These are extremely light in weight and give zero pressure on the nose bridge and the ears. Royal Son Women Cat Eye Sunglasses is an ideal gifting option for special occasions.

Trendy look

This is a rectangular shaped sunglasses which have a vintage look. These are also called Kendall Jenner Sunglasses because of its square frames which have lenses that protect from UV rays. These sunglasses are the latest 2021 collection for women’s eyewear. These sunglasses come in different colours and have a regular sized fitting. elegante Rectangular Sunglasses for Women Retro Driving Sunglasses Vintage Fashion Narrow Square Frame UV400 Protection gives a trendy and elegant look and can match any outfit that you like. These sunglasses can also be an ideal gift option for special occasions.