Budget silk sarees to give you an ethereal look

Made to last long

This saree comes in a wide range of colours and stunning design. One thing is certain, one will draw all the attention at casual or formal events with this katan silk saree that is bright yet sober. The detailed weaving and pallu will elevate the fashion quotient. Katan silk is known for its durability and strength so you need not worry much about wear and tear. The silk is quite different from the other kinds and will surely make you stand out in the crowd. Relish in the true essence of being a woman by wearing this beautiful saree that is available in a unique peacock motif.

This one is as light as it gets

The lightweight material makes it very easy to carry the saree for young girls or people with less experience in donning sarees. The breathable item makes it perfect to wear in hot and humid conditions. The saree also comes with a blouse piece which you can design in any desired way. The zari work in intricate designs covers the whole fabric. Be ready to embrace a new level of elegance with this kanjivaram saree.

Regal look for the festive season

This saree can give gravitas to any person in minutes. The silk saree comes with geometric artwork that has been intricately woven to blend with the jute tassel bells attached at the edge. The bright colours will complement any skin tone that will stay fresh and new like for several years. Just wash the saree with cold water, do not bleach and dry in shade for longevity. You are sure to be the eye of any party with the help of the gold zari work that has been extensively used in the pallu of the saree.

Tradition meets practicality

Wearing this piece of cloth will give you an aura of brilliance with a dash of pragmatism. This silk saree is ideal for any formal party. The elegance factor goes a level up with the golden zari work on the borders. It is not that hard to maintain the silk saree. It is advisable to dry clean it for the first wash and then opt for hand wash in cold water thereafter. The pretty floral design on the Banarasi silk item is the perfect definition of comfort and style.