Budget sandals for girls

Soft sole

Elevate your style with this comfortable pair of fashion sandals. Featuring a contemporary refined design with exceptional comfort, this pair is perfect to give your quintessential dressing an upgrade. This is a slip-on closure belly pattern formal footwear with a low heel. The heel sandals for girls feature a soft sole which is used extensively to create bally soles. This makes the ballie sturdy and also provides extra comfort to your feet. It is made of the best quality synthetic inner and outer material, The pink sandals are perfect to be worn to a party or any evening event.

Made of synthetic leather

This casual sandal sandal is crafted with superior quality materials to give you matchless comfort. Keep walking with ease, whenever and wherever you want. You can look fashionable and fabulous with these beautiful pair of footwear. Match them with your outfits and swirl gracefully in style. Endowing you with optimal flexibility and comfort, this ergonomically designed pair will keep your feet stress free. The sandal is long-lasting and great for outdoor wear as well. The outer material is synthetic leather and it has a backstrap which makes it ideal for casual wear.

Rubber sandals

These are the perfect sandals for your little girl that will make them look stylish and cute while still being comfortable. Let her outfit be sorted by pairing with this sandal. It's time to update your little one's wardrobe with something charmingly trendy. You can mix and match these cute footwear with matching casual wear. These are rubber sandals with a hook and loop closure. The sandals will match very well with pink dresses or princess outfits that your little girl may want to wear. These sandals are meant for buyers who seek a reasonable priced product.

Durable footwear

This is a quality footwear for girls with durable style meant for everyday use. It is lightweight and comfortable to wear all day long. The outer material is rexine fabric with a PU material sole. It comes with a velcro closure making it easy for your kid to wear. The sandal comes with an open toe style. Allow the pair of sandals to air and deodorize a regular basis. This is a beautifully designed pair of sandals for your little girl and ideal choice when looking for a lightweight alternative.