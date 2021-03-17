Budget Non-Stick Cooking Sets that are perfect for new house

PFOA Free Stove

This non-stick cookware set is from Pigeon by StoveKraft who is kind of a known name in these types of items. The set comes with 1 Tawa, 1 Fry Pan, 4 Kitchen Tool Set and Kadai With Glass Lid. The whole set is made of aluminium. It has a non-induction base which is 2.8 mm thick. Comes with 5 layer coating from Whitford US. It is PFOA free so there is no risk to health in using this.

Simple Set

Perfect for those staying in hostels or a mess. Prestige Omega Select Plus comes with the 3 essential pieces - Tawa, Frying Pan & a Kadhai, all made from Aluminium and have a 3 layer coating on the top. It includes a 1 year warranty from the company itself. The base is meant for Gas Stove and not induction. The set is of black color and is free of harmful pollutants.

Step Up Set

This induction set from Supreme is made from aluminium and is coated with a 5 layer toxic free non-stick coating so your food doesn’t stick even under extreme heat. Vinod Supreme Induction Friendly Nonstick cookware Set is PFOA free and comes with virgin riveted bakelite handles which are ergonomic. There are 4 pieces here - Dosa Tawa, Fry Pan, Mini Fry Pan & Kadai with glass lid.

Basics from the Giant

Amazon’s Basics provide a range of great cookware sets and this 8 piece set is one of them. Being from Amazon, you can expect great quality. This Nonstick cookware set includes an 8-inch fry pan, 10-inch fry pan, 1.4 litres saucepan with lid and 1.89 litres saucepan with lid & 2.8 litres casserole pan with lid. It is compatible with glass, electric and gas stoves. It is PFOA free and comes with 1 year warranty