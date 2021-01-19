Budget mobile phones under 1,000

Light weight mobile phone

With whooping 32GB expandable memory, this phone is light weight and efficient. Capture those special moments with the 0.8MP rear camera. The phone also has a in-built wireless FM radio along with MP3 Player and Video Recording. With its 1000mAh Battery, spend as much time as you want enjoying your favorite songs all day long. It comes with dual SIM. Weighing just over 100 gm this phone comes with a charger, adapter, and headset. The phone comes in two colours, blue and golden.

Wireless FM radio

With a 3 day battery back up, this phone keeps you all set for the day. You can be sure of your charging, no need to carry charger or battery pack wherever you go. It also comes with an unique feature of recording outgoing and incoming calls. With this feature, you can keep tab of all the calls you receive. If you are someone who enjoys radio all the time, this phone is perfect for you as it has wireless FM radio. Forget the headphone untangling and plugging-in, with this phone you can play the FM anywhere you go.

With expandable memory

This phone is one of slickest phone available in the market. You can even expand the memory up to 32GB by putting in a memory card. It comes with dual sim, so carry just one phone instead of two. No need to worry about dual sim discharging the battery as this phone has 1050mAH lithium-ion battery. It comes with a charger, adapter, and headphones. The manufacturer gives 1 year warranty for the device as well as 6 months warranty on all the accessories. This cellphone is perfect value for money for all your needs.

Comes with mobile tracker

This phone is the ultimate multimedia phone. Apart from wireless FM radio, this phone also has dedicated music buttons. You dont have to open app everytime you want to change or pause song. You can control it directly with the small buttons. Moreover, it has additional features like adaptive flash light, call mute, call back, privacy lock, and SOS function. If you are someone who loses mobilephone frequently this phone is perfect for you as it comes with a mobile tracker.