Budget laptop toys for kids below 10 years

A fun tool to learn

It can be tricky to hand over your high end gadgets to the kids when they want to act all grown up. If your kids just want to play some games, and have fun learning along the way, this toy laptop may just do the thing. They are reasonably priced and make for a terrific learning tool for kids aged between 3 and 5 years. It makes it very easy for the child to learn alphabets. The device will speak out the letters which the child needs to punch on the keyboard. Spelling and pronunciation is another exciting feature here. The child can take part in a spelling test or identify objects by looking at pictures. If you are looking to give your child a fun learning toy, this product at a great price is just for you.

Play with the numbers

Here’s a laptop that will let your kids play while learning the alphabet, numbers and much more. The design will be an instant hit with the kids. It is available in a very cute pink colour. The built-in speaker delivers crisp and clear sound to ensure that your child gets an interactive experience. It could be ideal for children from 3 to 6 years. They can learn words, listen to songs and melodies with this laptop toy. The standout feature of this one is its vibrant colour and attractive design that is sure to appeal to a child’s mind.

For a complete learning experience

There is great interactive learning to be had as your child learns to recognise alphabets and pronunciation building her language skills. This product has as many as 22 activities and games. It is also equipped with a mouse. This laptop is meant for preschoolers to get a hang of language and numbers. From missing letters to addition and subtraction, the device is best to learn the basics. A definite buy for those who want the right mix of work and play.

A vibrant, easily portable toy

The colours of this model are truly mesmerizing. The LED display here is meant to not strain the eyes. This laptop for kids hones a child’s ability to handle practical tasks. Alphabets recognition, pronunciation, spelling test, identification of pictures, spelling and mathematics are some of its functions. This device is aimed at those between 3 and 8 years of age. Opt for this laptop to improve your child’s skills of imagination and overall development. The keys are easy to type with and are closest to laptops used by adults.