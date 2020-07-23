Budget jewellery sets for all occasions

Necklace set with earrings and maang tikka

If you are looking for traditional jewellery with antique finish then you should go for this choker necklace set combo. Made of gold-plated alloy metal, this ornament features a classic pattern studded with pearl that makes it look extra ordinarily graceful. This jewellery set comes with two necklaces, two pairs of light weight earrings that can be worn over a long time period. The set is made from non-toxic materials that are anti-allergic and safe for skin. To retain the shine of this jewellery, you can store them in an air-tight box or jewellery case. Wipe it with soft cotton cloth after use. If you are looking for jewellery that makes you look amazing at weddings and lavish functions, then you should buy this.

One for the royal look

It comes with a gold-plated coin necklace, a red-green necklace and a pair of earrings. The chain of this set is 28 inches, excluding the pendant. You can wear this jewellery set with a traditional suit, saree, or lehenga. It is made up of high quality antique gold plating and stubbed with superior stone. Want to look royal and catch all attention during a family function or festive season? Then you should sport this jewellery set.

Kundan and pearl choker necklace

It features a stylish design and has intricate detailing on it. Decked with kundan stones, this jewellery set is made from high quality material. It comprises a necklace and a pair of earrings. The design is inspired by the antique traditional jewellery. We recommend you to buy this jewellery as it goes best with all the traditional attires. It can be worn with a lehenga choli or a saree, making it perfect for a festive occasion or a family function.

Gold plated jewellery set

This ethnic jewellery is surely an eye-catcher and would get the attention of everyone around you. With fine work on it, this yellow coloured ornament has stones and pearls on it. The set has an amazing neck-piece and jhumkas. It also has a maangtika that enhances the beauty of your forehead. This elegant looking jewellery is a perfect party wear. Pair it with a top-notch saree and make it an evening to remember.