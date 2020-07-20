Budget helmets that offer solid protection

Comes in vibrant colors

This helmet comes with a layer of strong collision-resistant material. The interior provides your head with the right kind of cushioning. This helmet will encompass your head in such a way that it protects you from getting any such injury. It is available in a wide variety of vibrant colors and the flexibility of the strap makes it fit for most sizes. This is the ideal item to ensure the utmost safety while riding a bike.

Look great on long drives

This is ideal for those long drives you have been dreaming of for ages. This ISI certified helmet is going to be your perfect partner. The smoke visor gives you throughout protection and transparent visibility. The full-face helmet has a good quality exterior finish. The high impact ABS material shell is available in an Italian design interior. The cotton fabric inner layer is not only washable but also easily replaceable. If you want to add style to your ride, this helmet is the right choice.

Be ready for everything

This helmet has been crafted keeping the aerodynamics in mind so that you get exceptional stability. It is comfortable to wear as it has been heavily cushioned. Now forget about sweat and discomfort in the summer and rainy months with this helmet as your companion. The visor is the item’s USP as it is resistant against fog so that your ride remains smooth and uninterrupted. Also, the visor has been designed to withstand scratches to provide a clearer view.

Practicality and style

The trendy item has the best of safety standards. It is an ideal choice for daily usage as it is lightweight. The outer layer is made of the strongest of materials to provide stability and durability. The inner layer has a foam layering that gives you cosy. If the helmet feels tight initially then there is nothing to worry as that shows the fit is nice. The foam will also take the shape of your head slowly within days and it will be a great fit. You should definitely go for this helmet because it is the complete package.