Budget foldable chairs for everyday use

This chair is handcrafted from seasoned sheesham wood and is extremely comfortable and durable. It comes with mat design and has premium finishing which renders it a rather luxurious look and feel. The quality of wood is such that it can be easily cleaned and it is also water and termite resistant. All you need to do is to remove it from the packaging and put it to use as it comes in an assembled format. Buyers looking for a waterproof chair should opt for this one and stop worrying about spills.

Powerful locking mechanism

This folding recliner has both back and seat pad recron cushions. The set has been made with powder coated tubular metal finished frame which makes it extremely durable. The chair provides six stages of most comfortable positions to relax your sore muscles. It is held secure by a powerful locking mechanism. This way, you can feel fully supported when you find your favorite position. Its upholstery is filled with recron and it provides ultimate comfort for long term usage even for the older people. Invest in this chair if you need a foldable variety with cushions.

Strong frame

This chair comes with teakwood polish and cotton canvas material. The standard size chair is available in a blue colour. The wooden portable chair can be used as a relaxing chair or as an outdoor chair in the garden.The chair is strong enough to support up to 100 kg weight . You can also use it for your balcony or the verandah. It provides a comfortable seating experience. For those camping trips with family, this could be a great chair.

Wood finish

This chair comes with simple elementary design and is coupled with natural woody finish. It is very easy to maintain and it enhances the style quotient of any room. One of the biggest appeals of this chair is the quirky legs that provide it style and stability. And then there is the sheesham wood finish which gives the folding chair a chic appeal. It can be easily used in the living room as well as for your garden to feel comfort and take complete rest. It does not need any assembly. Your search for a stylish chair ends here.