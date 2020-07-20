Budget earrings for women for every occasion

Capture the perfect regal look

This traditional pair of jhumkas will add oomph to your style and make you the center of attention at a wedding or any big event. The stylish hair chain that comes with the jhumkas make the look of the overall product even more endearing. The set is embellished with numerous small white pearls and a gold-plated base. Pair it with any traditional wear be it a gorgeous saree or lehenga set. Looking for the perfect earring to wear at a wedding? You have met your match.

Ideal partner of ethnic wears

There is no other pair more gorgeous than this earring in black and golden colour. This set is made up of oxidised gold-plated brass and will be the perfect for any evening event like a Diwali bash or even a college farewell. These can go equally well with churidaar or a simple saree and you do not need to wear any necklace with it. Get these jhumkas of standard length that hang just below the jawline to accentuate your neck. This pair of earrings is a versatile investment and ideal for those glamorous parties.

Classics for a sleek appearance

Premium grade zircon and champagne gold are used to make the layers of the earring. The zircon pieces add distinct sparkly dazzle while the gold plating gives the sophisticated look. It is a very lightweight product that makes it easy to carry by women and girls for long hours at a stretch. The western look of these earrings make them ideal for those cocktail parties.

Be the apple of everyone’s eyes

This stylish and trendy earring set is an ensemble of sparkly blue crystals that will light up your attire. Well suited for almost everyone, the unique design of the product makes it unlike any other piece and hence a must have item. It is made up of skin friendly material that does not cause infections or irritation in your ears. The raw material is bereft of any lead or nickel and follows international standards. This can also work as an ideal gift item for your mother, sister or partner as every woman will love it. Wondering what to wear with a gown on the next office party, these can glam up any night look.