Budget curtain sets for your home

Elegant curtains to match your home

These two-piece polyester curtains are sure to take your breath away with its sleek polish finish and elegant style. Seven feet in length, these are perfect for your door or large windows. The brown color will complement most walls. These are extremely lightweight for easy transportation and washing. The coloring of the curtain is semi-transparent. Impress your guests with the sophisticated curtains that have been made to light up the room.

The curtains are quite hassle-free. They can be cleaned easily with a hand wash or in a washing machine.

100 percent polyester fabric

These curtains have been made from high quality 100 percent polyester fabric that has been weaved over three times giving you a thick, trustable texture. The curtain set has an eyelet heading on the top edge of the material so they can be put up effortlessly. The 5 feet curtain set is perfect for your office windows or that in your kid’s room.

These durable curtains are very easy to maintain and will serve you for long!

Two fabrics in one curtain

The beautiful and elegant two-piece curtain has a solid pattern fabric on the base with a floral net weave work done on the top. The dual-layer work on the curtain makes it super reliable and stylish. This is a readymade curtain set that comes with eight eyelets made up of metal for easy hanging. While the solid patterned layer is non-transparent, the floral net is transparent, thereby adding a new design to the warm light seeping in. Get this one to make your rooms stand out!

Welcome to high-quality bliss

Let the air enter and play with you with this breathable curtain set. The curtains bear hand block print designs with handles on the top. The fabric is ideal in thickness – not too thick or thin – so that it perfectly traps sunlight and lets the air pass through. It has been pre-washed thus you do not need to worry about the color fading away. It is an ideal item for gifting as the material stays fresh as new even after multiple washes.

Made with pure cotton, it is soft and has high-quality thread count. It’s great quality at a great price. What’s not to buy?