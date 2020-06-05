Budget Buys; Which shampoo is the best pick for you?

The champion in fighting hair fall

Hair faces damage from heat; exposure to pollution, dust and dirt; and even the humidity. With this unbeatable damage repair formulation, leave your hair loss woes in the past. Specifically devised to help prevent hair fall, this nourishing formula with Nutrilock activates nourishes fragile hair by creating a barrier on top of hair cuticles and strengthens strands from root to tip, reducing hair fall by up to 98%. Controlling your hair fall problem is now made super easy using these fiber actives to repair damaged hair and moisturizing milk for soft, smooth and shiny hair. You can’t go wrong with this choice!

Fight off flaky dandruff with this expert formula

The pioneer in anti dandruff treatment, Head and Shoulder’s Smooth and Silky Anti Dandruff Shampoo is the go-to shampoo for a reason. It utilizes Pyrithione zinc, an active ingredient that works to reduce dandruff flakes as well as soothe a dry and itchy scalp. Plus this 2-in1 formula has added moisturizers to restore dry and frizzy hair, making this shampoo gentle enough to use every day. Anti -dandruff cleansers can be especially damaging on color or chemically treated hair but this pH balanced solution is a safe bet. Bonus: the Fresh Scent Technology leaves you with a pleasant, non medicinal smell.

Begin your journey to longer and stronger hair

Growing and maintaining thick and long hair can be especially challenging if not taken care of the right way. But with this milk protein and multivitamin solution that penetrates into each strand from root to tip to ensure that each hair is stronger, life just got easier. The essential milk protein element repairs hair damage and provides care for dryness and even split ends. This do-it-all shampoo nourishes your scalp and strengthens hair with its advanced formulation that makes hair less brittle and up to 35x stronger for healthier hair. Your whole family will be a fan of this affordable gem in no time!

Shampoo your way to smooth and gorgeous locks

Even the most luxurious locks fall prey to the frizz factor of warm and humid weather. So this Keratin and Argan oil infused solution is your best bet to smooth away that inevitable frizz. Now the key to smoothening down those frizzy locks is Argan oil which acts as a great moisturizer to penetrate the hair cuticles to make hair softer and more manageable. And when used in tandem with Keratin, TRESemme’s smooth system; this dual action formula is the Holy Grail for frizz control. Notably, this lower sulphate solution works great on both natural and chemically treated hair too. So bye –bye flyaways!