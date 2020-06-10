Budget backpacks for all your carrying needs

For those who love an earthy tone

Backpacks with adequate space solve your tension of carrying extra luggage when you are travelling. This lightweight backpack is made of polyester fabric and waterproof material so you do not have to worry about your things getting damaged due to rain or bad weather.It has pockets on both the sides that allow you to keep your water bottle and umbrella safely. The best part is that it has a separate compartment for laptop or iPod.

Perfect for school, college

Want to add to your style quotient at college on the first day? This one has the looks, and great functionality as well. It sports three main zippered compartments, one well-padded laptop partition, two water bottle /umbrella pockets and organizer pockets inside. The second compartment is spacious for keeping long books, files, binders and other articles without them getting damaged. What’s more, this backpack is economical as well.

A backpack that charges your mobile phone on the go

Forgot your smartphone charger in a hurry? With this backpack, that won’t be a problem anymore.This backpack is a solution to your problem as it comes with a USB charging point and allows you to power up your device on the go. It has a huge compartment that can accommodate a laptop as large as a 15.6 inch one easily. It comes with multiple pockets and you can even fit in your water bottle in it.

Looking for all-in-one option, this one's for you

When going to school, college, travel or office, there are many things that one needs to carry. There are many backpacks in the market but only a few ticks all the right boxes. One looks for a backpack that can accommodate everything in a more organised manner. This bag comes with a USB charging and earphone port and has multiple compartments. It has dedicated pockets for laptops, books and cell phones. This 3 in 1 backpack is available with a separate lunch bag, pen case and small purse. This is certainly one of the best options available out there.