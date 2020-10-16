Budget baby strollers for every parent

Smooth lock mechanism

This stroller has a compact folding design that makes it ideal for travel and regular Use. From safety to comfort, it has everything that babies and parents need. It is light weight – around 4 kgs – which means it is easy to carry and manoeuvre. It has a smooth locking mechanism – simply pull up the jack and you can fold it with ease. It has a strong harness to secure your little one while strolling around. Its full canopy provides protection to the baby from sunlight. If you need a stroller suited for travel purposes, this is a superb choice.

Memory recline function

For comfortable rides from newborn through to toddler age, this stroller has an adjustable backrest with 8 recline positions. The stroller is approved to provide support and comfort to babies from birth to 22 kg. The innovative memory recline function retains the backrest position during folding/unfolding, eliminating the need to readjust between trips. Front-wheel suspension and optional toe-tap swivels make it easy to maintain a smooth ride on any surface. An adjustable canopy with a peek-a-boo window offers shade from the sun. For use as a travel system, this stroller accommodates all keyfit infant car seats with easy click-in attachment. All these multiple features, make it one of the best available strollers in the market.

Three-point harness

Kids will love riding along with the fun characters on the backrest of this stroller. It's an easy and compact fold that lets you take the stroller along in the car or hide it in a closet when not needed. Great for your own home or as an easy-to-store stroller to keep handy at grandma's house. This umbrella stroller has foam covered handles for a comfy grip. It also has a heavy-duty, three-point harness to ensure your child's comfort and safety as you travel over bumpy surfaces. It features easy-to-manoeuvre dual wheels for quick steering and step-on-locks for stability when stopping. This stroller will appeal to parents who need a lightweight alternative.

Premium linen fabric

It has an open design and the easy-to-recline multi-position seat lays nearly flat, which is ideal for napping and on-the-go diaper changes. It is a durable stroller that has a strong and stylish steel frame. With a super-premium linen fabric, it is easy for your baby to adjust with the temperature and enjoy the ride. The reversible handle of the stroller helps you come face-to-face with the baby. This is absolutely vital when the child is upset. Go for this stroller if you want to invest in a durable product.