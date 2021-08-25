Extra flexible

Camlin 4019272 Kokuyo set of brush pens from the house of Camlin help to deliver results that are similar to that of watercolour. It contains 12 different shades that perfectly cater to all their painting needs. Brush pens give a translucent watercolor effect with the ease of a pen- students can now create beautiful watercolors without the inconvenience of using water, palette, brush and colour. The flexible brush tips give you an edge of effortless painting.

Super soft

These Doms Non-Toxic Brush Pens Set comes with 14 shades of very rich and vibrant colours. These brush pens are crafted to create thick and thin strokes with a super soft tip that gives water colour effect with its water-based ink. These pens are great for artists and art that require a light and soft touch. They are also excellent for beginners.

Refillable

Catchex Water Brush Pen Set has nylon brush tips that are soft and durable. It allows you to create fine, medium and daring strokes along with sleek consistent lines. This set of water brush pens does not come with water in it. You can fill up the barrel by yourself to create a watercolor painting. The filaments hold color releasing them smoothly and evenly on paper for great and smooth color. It will be fun when you paint outside or at home without having to dip your brush into a cup and cleaning up a huge mess.

Detailed strokes

Maped Color Peps Brush Tip Pen Set - Pack of 10 has brush pens of 10 different shades which are perfect for painting, calligraphy, sketches and manga illustrations. The unique brush tips let you get detailed or even thick strokes with the same ease. These colourful ink is easily washable from any surface.