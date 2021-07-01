Boasting features like large water tanks, compact designs and precision nozzles, these devices promise to rid your mouth of germs and disease-causing plaque.

Convenient and powerful

This water flosser comes with a 150ml water tank, a battery that lasts for up to 15 days and sports an ergonomic design. The impressive 360-degree rotary nozzle produces a 0.6mm water flow that helps you effortlessly clean between your teeth while eliminating up to 99% of plaque. You can choose from three operating modes: normal for daily use, soft for sensitive teeth, and pulse to massage your gums. It comes with two nozzles, a protective carrying case and a USB cable so you can effortlessly charge it from any USB enabled device. If you’re looking for a handheld water flosser to keep your mouth feeling clean and fresh, choose this one.

Effortless oral hygiene

This flosser boasts advanced cleaning technology that creates micro-droplets by combining liquid and air to clean deep between teeth. Using this device is easy, and you can deep clean your mouth in just 60 seconds by choosing between three burst modes. For a hygienic and fresh experience, you can replace the water in the reservoir with mouthwash. If you travel a lot, you’ll appreciate its slim profile and compact design, giving you the flexibility to easily pack the device into any bag. In the box, you also get two high-performance nozzles and a charging device. For an efficient and hassle-free water flosser, this one checks all the right boxes.

Silent and feature-loaded

Powered by an ultra-quiet motor, we’re sure you’ll appreciate how silently this flosser operates. Conveniently cordless, it features a waterproof design, an inbuilt two-minute timer, a 300ml reservoir, and a powerful battery that can last up to 14 days on a single charge. Being USB rechargeable means that you can charge it with a power bank or a laptop while travelling. Keeping the device hygienic is simple as the removable water tank has a large opening and is easy to clean. Ideal for those with implants, braces or crowns, this fantastic water flosser comes with three customizable pressure settings and makes flossing a pleasant experience daily.

Pocket-friendly rechargeable flosser

Powered by a 2500mAh battery, the flosser’s powerful pump delivers up to 1800 pulses of water per minute, making it an ideal way to maintain oral hygiene. Designed to give you peace of mind, the device is internally and externally waterproof, so you can even use it while in the shower. A key feature is that it has a generous 230ml water tank, so you can use it continuously without worrying about refilling it. Available at a bargain price, you’ll find that this flosser is an excellent value for money. If you’re on a budget and looking for a fantastic flosser, we highly suggest buying this one.