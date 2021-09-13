Fire up your taste buds

This sauce's formula uses a superb combination of chillies and spices that are sure to set your mouth ablaze. You won't have to worry about its freshness as it is only produced in small batches and contains only the finest ingredients. Thanks to its fantastic spicy and tangy flavour, you can use it as a topping for snacks or even as a dipping sauce. We love that it is suitable for those with gluten intolerance and is 100% vegan.

For a hot sauce that's sure to please any spice lover, choose this one.

Effortlessly spice up your meal

Brought to you from a hot sauce brand that's over a century old, you won't have to second guess yourself when buying this product. It features a fantastic blend of red pepper, salt, and vinegar, to complement your food's flavours effectively without being overpowering. A little goes a long way with this sauce, so this 60g bottle will last you a while. Loved by people of all ages through generations, this sauce can help you effortlessly add flavour to your next meal.

If you appreciate a bold fiery flavour, we highly recommend adding this fantastic sauce to your cart.

A versatile sauce for all your stir-fries

Made from completely natural ingredients, this stir-fry sauce makes a great addition to your cooking supplies. It comes packed with the fiery goodness of the freshest sriracha chillies and will leave you craving more. Additionally, you can have peace of mind knowing that it contains no artificial colours. Well suited for cooking all kinds of vegetables and meats, you can use it to quickly produce tasty restaurant-style dishes with minimal effort.

If you're looking to add a punch to your next stir fry, you can't go wrong buying this hot sauce.

Not for the faint-hearted

Made from the world's spiciest naturally grown chilli, this sauce is seriously, mouthwateringly hot. Its recipe uses ethically sourced vegetables, and the makers ensure that you'll always get the freshest ingredients in every bottle. If you are vegan, you'll appreciate that this sauce is 100% vegetarian and contains no milk by-products. We love that it goes with all kinds of foods, and you can use it to marinate, cook, or even as a garnish.

If you love your food extra spicy, give this sauce a try.