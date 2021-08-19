Blush with bronzer effect

This chocolate tinted matte blush comes in an attractive pack that includes a brush for application. You can layer it on to add a beautiful depth of colour or useless for that soft and natural glow to the skin. We love the idea of sweeping a few even strokes of this along the tops of the cheekbones. On lighter skin tones, it could even double up as bronzer. So if you want a healthy sunkissed glow with a product that's safe for sensitive skin, then this is the one for you.

Blush for a professional look

This blush is perfect for professional use as it has a combination of a bronzer and a highlighter that looks gorgeous on all skin tones. Use a tapered, angled blush brush to apply the product along the shape of the cheek. It is non-stick and very lightweight, so you won't even realise you're wearing any make-up. In addition, the blush can last for the whole day, making sure you look fresh at all times. This blush is a must-have for you if you're in search of a long-lasting product that gives a glamorous yet professional look.

5 in 1 mineral blush

This palette has five different blush shades that allow you to mix and match tones and create numerous looks. You can work with individual colours or blend them all by swirling your brush around. The blush is made with natural ingredients, and you don't have to worry about side effects no matter what your skin type is. Apply it to the apples of your cheeks for a bright, fresh-faced look. Attractive and long-lasting, this mineral blush is perfect for anyone wanting to fake that post-beach glow.

Give your skin a naturally flushed look

This blush has a beautifully pigmented pink hue with a subtle hint of shimmer. It is straightforward to apply and blends effortlessly onto bare skin or on top of your foundation. The blush has a silky smooth texture, helping it glide onto your cheekbones quickly and evenly. You can expect a seamless and flattering delivery and colour that you can quickly build up for an evening look. Besides, this high-quality list of ingredients means that you won't have to worry about flaking or product settling into creases. If you're looking for a bit of drama and glamour, this blush is perfect.