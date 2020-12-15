Brightest LED bulbs to light up your home

Glare-free technology for even lighting

This LED Bulb saves 85 percent energy while providing more brightness compared to standard glass bulbs. Through its innovatively designed optics, it provides good light distribution and has zero mercury content. This not only makes it environment friendly but also easily disposable. At a bright 15 watts, this bulb has LM80 tested LED technology that is some of the most advanced in the market right now. The light is glare-free and widespread with 240 degrees beam angle. With enough light for a 150 sq ft room this easy to install LED bulb is perfect for shops, offices and large homes.

Flicker free brightness for your home

With a pure and elegant design, this bulb is the perfect replacement for your old clear incandescent bulbs. They also have a warranty of 2 years. These bulbs are bright, reliable, and efficient. They provide easy cool daylight, have a long life and also give you significant savings. Long gone are the days of incandescent bulbs. This elegantly designed bulb gives you beautiful, cool daylight and is well built to last an exceptionally long time. Easy on the eyes and excellent for study rooms where you’ll be doing a lot of reading at 23W, this is the ideal pick for any home.

Convenience of three levels of brightness

The ultimate pick for all-round convenience, multi-watt LED bulbs great for homes. This bulb comes with three different wattages that eliminates the need to buy three different bulbs. Three modes: Bright, Right, and Night allow you to fine tune your control over a room's lighting easily. The Bright mode of 15W is suited for reading and study while Right-light mode of 8W is better to give your living room an inviting glow. The Night light function of 0.5W is great for sleeping and resting your eyes. Adjustable by simply switching the bulb On and Off you needn’t worry about flickering and no warm up time. We were significantly impressed by this multi-option lighting and highly recommend it if you’re looking for more versatility from your home lighting.

Perfect bulb for home and office

This LED bulb has a cool white light which is perfect for homes and commercial spaces. At 30W these are easily as bright as 100 lumens making them perfect if you need a flood of light for a space. Just switching to these bulbs can save you close to 50% on your energy bills when compared to old-fashioned CFL bulbs. A durable product design with reliable components every LED bulb matches international standards in terms of energy-saving, longevity, and safety. If you’re looking for a bright LED from a reliable brand, pick this one.