Brighten up your living room by adding these comfortable sofa sets

Designed for Comfort

This sofa set has been designed spaciously and offers optimum comfort too. It has a sturdy hardwood frame with super soft air foam cushion. The cushion cover is also made of a smooth premium fabric which makes it very cozy. The seats are broader to give your thighs ultimate relaxation. Woodcasa Urbanway Sofa Set also has a very attractive grey and black color. The sofa set has a unique L shape and it can seat six people. Perfect fit for people who love getting a value for money deal.

Easy to Wash

This sofa set will give your living room a striking look. It consists of a three seating long sofa and two individual sofa chairs. The set is made of a sturdy sheesham teak wood material with a beautiful and shiny honey finish. It consists of cream colored cushion that are easy to remove and wash. The colors of the cushion and sofa body are complementing each other and they look great even in an office setting. Vinod Sofa Sets only require basic assembly and can be arranged anyway you like it. Great for frequent use.

Striking Design

Here is a sofa set that is absolutely stylish having jet black finish on the cushions. Its primary structure is made of solid wood and the cushions have a very modern look of leather material. It can seat 6 people and has a very attractive L shaped structure. The overall material is of great quality and it is durable. Furny Catherine Sofa Set has cushions made of high density foam to give you absolute comfort. This set will look great in a modern or contemporary themed home.

Bold Look

If you are looking for a sofa set that should be the center of your room’s attraction, then here is the right option for you. This sofa set has a wooden frame and the cushions are made of foam with good quality leather covering over it. It has a very attractive color combination of red and white. The sofa set also features polished chrome shining legs for extra support and comfort. It comes in a set 3, 2 and 1 seating sofas which make a great seating area that can be set in any room of your choice. Best Furniture Designer Sofa Set is affordable and comes with a free center table.