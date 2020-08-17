Brighten up your home with these beautiful tea light candle holders

Crackled pot shaped

This is a set of 4 very pretty crackle Tea light candle holders. They are made from glass with a design that gives an effect of cracked glass which looks very delicate. They come in multicolour basically red and golden 2 holders each. Home Centre Raga Orchard Crackle Tea Light Holders have a curvy pot design which ensures outer air doesn’t affect the tea light with a suspended platform inside each holder where the tea light can be placed. Perfect for the abstract art lover, to place it near the balcony.

Himalayan crystal holder

Add a tinge of elegance to your room with this natural shaped himalayan salt crystal candle holder. It is specifically home conscious made that will fit right at the centre of your coffee table giving a very warm and cozy feeling. Himalayan Rock Salt Tea Light Holder gives a warm glow by the flame of a tea light shall give you a soothing and tranquil environment. It is very agile to accommodate in a rustic to commercial environment. This is a good buy for people who bend towards the theatre. This can be placed on a table as a centerpiece.

Handcrafted holders

Light up your house with these magical purely handmade tea light holders. They come in a set of three with beautiful mosaic art done on white background with one being yellow with red and green flowers, second with white and blue and third being multicoloured. CraftJunction Handcrafted Mosaic Glass Tea Light Holder are a bit heavy owing to the fact that it is made of glass thus reflecting the light of tea light placed in it making it look more beautiful. They are very pretty and prove to be perfect for gifting. This one can be bought by anyone to place at the top of a decorative shelf.

Antique look

This is an unique holder inspired by chandbalis and isa interesting mix of metal and handcrafted beadwork. Change the ambience of your room by this handmade tea light holder. The Courtyard Ethnic Metal Gold Antique Chandbali Art Piece for Wall/Hanging with T Light Votive Holder is perfect for all celebrations and festivals given it has a traditional look. It has been crafted with utmost care and is earth friendly. This can be used by traditional families to hang by the windows.