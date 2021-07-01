Fortunately, several devices are available today that help you deliver medication directly to your lungs and ease breathing difficulties

Best for home use

Designed for pediatric and adult use, this nebulizer is ideal for anyone with a respiratory condition. Ready to use right out of the box, the package includes the nebulizer machine, a long air tube, a 5 ml medicine chamber, a child mask and an adult mask. The capable motor ensures efficient delivery of the medication to your lungs in the form of a fine mist, and air vents on the sides keep the device cool during operation. Thanks to a single on/off button, you'll find operating the nebulizer is effortless. For a dependable nebulizer for your home, choose this one.

Ideal for daily use

Developed in collaboration with respiratory therapists, this nebulizer delivers a nebulization rate of 0.3ml/min with a particle size of 3.9 micro m to give you rapid relief. Manufactured by a respected medical equipment brand, you won't have to doubt its durability. Thanks to the impressive 12ml capacity medication chamber, you can use the machine uninterrupted for long therapy sessions. With a single-button operation, people of all ages can use this model without hassles. Fixing the attachments is easy, and to ensure efficiency, the set comes with separate masks for children and adults.

We recommend buying this nebulizer for its robustness and high capacity.

Powerful and effective

This compact nebulizer uses a vibrating mesh to create a strong airflow to deliver ultra-fine particles of medication into your lungs for maximum absorption. At just 98g, this is one of the lightest nebulizers available today, which makes it an ideal travel companion. It comes with an adult mask and a child mask that attaches directly to the nebulizer, so you won't need to carry any additional tubes. Designed to operate on2 AA batteries or via a USB cable, you can have peace of mind even during a power outage. If you're looking for an excellent nebulizer for use anytime and anywhere, your search ends here.

Travel-friendly and silent

This dual-powered nebulizer works on the efficient principle of vibrating mesh technology to deliver quick and effective results. You won't have to worry about running out of power as you can connect it to a USB cable or run it off the inbuilt lithium-ion battery. The key feature of this device is its size. Small enough to fit into a handbag or backpack, you can always have it accessible when you're on the go. Other notable features are that it creates very little sound during use, and it comes with a detachable medication cup which makes keeping it clean effortless. For an efficient nebulizer that's extremely portable, we highly recommend buying this one.