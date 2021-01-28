Breathe easier with these top electronic nebulisers.

Handy Air Compressor Nebulizer

With the amount of dust and pollution in the air, several children and adults struggle with breathing disorders. In these cases, treating these breathing ailments with medications is the main course of treatment. This highly efficient machine offers nebulisation with significantly low medication wastage and is the best way to deliver aerosol medication directly into the lungs. The shock-resistant ABS Plastic body make is safe and easy to use. Get this if you routinely need to take aerosol medications.

Get quick and easy relief from respiratory illnesses

Able to handle small particle size, this lightweight and portable nebuliser is a god-sent during flu-season. The low noise and high nebulisation rate make it easy to manage asthma, chronic bronchitis, allergies and other respiratory disorders daily. Supplied with Adult and a Child Mask this machine is suitable for all ages and is easy to clean and disinfect. With the ability to handle small particle size of MMAD 3µm you can easily reach lower airway for effective nebulisation day or night. Get this if you want efficiency and portability.

For smooth flow of aerosol mist

Taking your respiratory therapy with you can improve patient health and convenience in a stress-free way. This compact and lightweight Compressor Nebuliser Aerosol System is excellent when you need to move around and allows for faster medication delivered directly to the lungs and respiratory tract. Ideal for busy adults and fussy children, its converts medicines into adjustable particle size between 0.5-8 microns as per requirement while the powerful compressor enables optimal nebulisation pressure between 10-40 PSI. Besides the 6 ml, medication cap is great for anyone looking for instant single-dose treatment.

High-quality medical-grade piston compressor nebuliser

Many respiratory medications work exceptionally well when used with this nebuliser. The high output compressor allows for effective medication delivery and shorter treatment times. The powerful and reliable piston type compressor nebuliser is best for professional or intensive home use. A powerful compressor and matched nebuliser kit ensure medication is atomised into fine particles faster, reaching respiratory tracts more effectively and resulting in better medication compliance all round. Equipped with a fuse for added safety and an anti-shock case with handle for easy carrying, it proves invaluable to many. If consistent particle size and best treatments are what you are after, then this nebuliser by Dr Odin is what you are looking for.