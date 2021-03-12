Breathe easier with these reusable masks

Reliable protection with attractive design

Stepping out in style is easy with these masks. Designed to complement your fashion sense, they feature trendy patterns in eye-catching designs. From a brand that inspires confidence, you won't need to doubt this set's quality. With four filtration levels, these masks can help you stay well protected even in dusty areas with increased air pollution. A feature we love is that you can adjust the length of the earloops for maximum comfort and a snug fit. Suitable for men and women, these masks come in one size that fits most faces. If you're looking for an excellent set of washable masks, this one's for you.

Premium, washable machine masks

Available in three sizes, to fit all faces, these masks come in three solid colors. Made from soft and stretchable fabric, these masks look stylish and feel luxurious against your skin. Being machine washable, you'll find keeping these masks hygienic is effortless. Along with high resistance to splashes from liquids, they can keep you safe from dirt and pollutants in the air such as pollen, dust and pet dander. Each mask has three layers of cotton fabric and a pocket inside so that you can slip in a disposable filter for added protection. If you're looking for a mask that's ultra-soft and easy to maintain, your search ends here.

Classy and comfortable

These masks feature a design that keeps you looking smart and sophisticated while protecting your lungs from pollution. This set includes masks in beautiful colors that help you complete any outfit. Made from 100% cotton, each mask has six levels of filtration that include a dust and liquid filter. With soft elastic ear loops and a nose clip for added support, you'll find these masks comfortable for all-day use. With a lifespan of up to 30 washes, we find this set of four masks an excellent value for money. We recommend buying this set for its ideal balance of comfort and protection.

Ideal for the daily commute

This set contains five attractively-colored face masks made from skin-friendly materials. Its features include six-layered air filtration, adjustable ear loops, and a three-dimensional structure that offers superior comfort. If you wear eyeglasses, you'll appreciate that it includes a humidity filter that prevents your spectacles from fogging up. As a bonus, this set also includes a complimentary ear saver strap that adds to its comfort. This pack of five makes it an ideal purchase to keep you safe from pollution in the air during commutes to college or office. If you're looking for an extremely breathable mask for daily use, you can't go wrong choosing this set.