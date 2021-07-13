Enjoy steam in 3 minutes

This vaporizer and steamer provide vapor therapy for colds and coughs which helps in the decongestion of the sinuses and chest. Apart from using it for medical relief, the vaporizer and steamer can also be used to keep your skin looking radiant by unclogging your facial pores. It is designed to produce steam in 3 minutes and a control knob allows you to regulate the amount of steam produced up to 2 levels. The attachments that the vaporizer and steamer come with can rotate 360 degrees for added flexibility when used. Packed with a whole lot of features this vaporizer and steamer is easy to recommend.

The benefits of steam at your fingertips

Using this steamer is as easy as adding tap water up to the recommended level, fitting the desired attachment to the body, and switching the vaporizer on. The steam helps promote blood circulation and leaves your skin smooth, moisturized, soft, and can also delay signs of aging by smoothing wrinkles. This vaporizer can also be used before a manicure to soften your nail cuticles and to soften the heels of your feet for a pedicure. Due to its compact size and weighing just 199g, this steamer is highly portable and along with its attachments can be carried with you on trips, making it an excellent buy for the busy traveler.

Beauty treatments in your home

This all-in-one steamer and vaporizer come with a nozzle inhaler, facial sauna and facial steamer. The facial steamer can be used by both adults and kids, perfect for a mother and daughter spa day. The steamer can be used to keep your skin looking radiant and glowing with regular use to unblock your skin pores. Steaming your face after makeup removal hydrates and moisturizes your skin. The vaporizer's copper coil generates a good amount of dense steam and is built to last. Why spend your money at a spa? Buy this steam vaporizer and you can enjoy a facial in the comfort of your home.

Use steam for quick relief

This steamer provides much-needed relief from colds, throat infections and chest congestion. You can add inhalants like a balm and other medication to the vaporizer for added relief from colds and coughs. The steamer comes with 3-attachments, a nasal steamer, vaporizer and facial steamer that allow you to target the desired area. A generous electrical cord length of 105cms makes connecting to a power socket stress-free. Steaming your beard to soften the skin beneath, is highly recommended for a smoother, cleaner shave and this steamer and vaporizer gets the job done in a jiffy. This steamer is an excellent solution to any number of beauty or personal needs.