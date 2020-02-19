Boxing is a boon -These products will help you realise that soon

Aurion Filled Heavy Punch Bag 4 FEET Boxing MMA Sparring Punching Training Kickboxing Muay Thai with Hanging Chain

The most important if not the one item which is required to practice and perfect those punches. An aurion punching bag is filled with even layers of shredded textiles material. It minimizes the chance of bruising your wrists and breaking your hands while these synthetic leather punch bags are twin-layered and hand-stitched for lasting durability.

The punching bag will retain shape post your workout session and the bag itself is resistant to excessive wear and tear. One can hang it in their place or the gym by the 4 strand rustproof chain and the hand wrap that comes along with the bag will prevent any bruises that might occur due to those upper hooks.

Aurion 3434 Canvas Boxing Hand Wraps, 108-inch (Black/Red/Blue)

You love to punch that bag but the amount of stress it places on your hands is tremendous and in order to be able to punch harder and train more with minimum risk of injury to your hands, fingers, and knuckles, the canvas boxing hand wraps should be that protective layer to cover your hands.

The advanced blend materials are the right mix of elasticity, strength, and comfort with velcro release and thumb fastening loop for added security. These Mexican style gloves can also manage sweat while the cotton and polyester blend makes it denser and helps in absorbing those hard punches better.

Bryson Heavy Punch Boxing Kit Set for Practice and Advanced Level(36 inch Heavy Punching Bag, Boxing Gloves, Hand Wrap Gloves, Chain, Mouth Guard, Skipping Ropes, Hand Grip) Heavy Bag

An all in one kit where you have everything needed to start landing those punches. What you see is what you get here with a 36-inch punching bag along with hand gloves, a chain to hang the bag, mouth guard in case you are challenging your friend for a friendly bout, skipping rope and a handgrip.

A sport that is as physically demanding as boxing needs the right kind of materials when you practice and the Byson kit provides all the materials which are of good quality and durability. Time to hang the punching bag and start landing that left and right.

Toyshine Dixon Kids Polyester Boxing Kit with Gloves and Head Guard, Medium (30 Inches, Red)

Your little ones are always trying to land those punches on one another but what if you got them a punching bag to practice perfecting them. Toyshine Dixon kid's boxing kit is ideal for children in the age group of 6-10 Years. This can help develop self-discipline and control in kids while increasing their speed and accuracy.

It is made of a multi-layered and burst-resistant material that can withstand daily punching and the gloves provide sweat-free performance even after long practice sessions. Accompanied by a headgear, it is the right age to teach your kid on landing that uppercut.

