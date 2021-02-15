Boxing gloves to better your game

Good grip

RMOUR Black Boxing Gloves are ideal for boxing practice and training. These are Maya Hide Leather Gloves for Sparring, Kickboxing, Fighting, Punch Bags, Double End Speed Ball & Focus Pads Punching. They have laces & an elastic band for perfect grip. They have used the new innovative design which is Synthetic Foam based. It’s available in Black for a stylish look while inside the ring.

Extra safe

Now you can hit the punching bag with your body full force without any stress to injure your hands. Aurion boxing gloves are made from Synthetic Leather to resist extreme punishment and can prove to be the best companion of the boxing bag. With tri-layered shock absorption and Synthetic Hide leather durability, these gloves have no match. It has a Swift-Z Velcro closure for a better grip around the wrist. The special shock absorption technology provides augmented protection for hands in the boxing ring and training sessions. It incorporates special anti-microbial properties that keep the hands dry and safe. Ergonomically designed according to the needs of professionals around the globe.

Good quality

Bring confidence in your life by being able to play and talk confidently in front of people using Lordz Wise Gloves. These gloves are articulated to prolong the training sessions. With the best comfort and feel this boxing gear serves as the perfect training companion. Thanks to its high-quality materials, craftsmanship and modern technology, Lordz never compromise on the quality of their products. These are constructed from high-quality and long-lasting top-grade material with an adequate firm closure mechanism to make them endurable and persistent for the highest performance. It’s extremely maintainable and easy to clean by spraying water and wiping it down with a microfiber towel. It comes in a new improved anatomically curved design for the perfect grip and fit, ideal for sparring, heavy bag workouts, and mitt work. Anti-microbial treatment fights offensive odors and bacterial growth. These Gloves easily fit snug over your hand wraps close via the adjustable straps, ensuring that your gloves won’t shift and fall out of fitment during your training, match & competitions.

Handcrafted

Boxing exercises are beneficial for muscle building, weight loss, and overall cardiovascular conditioning and it is also a dear hobby to many. Prospo Top-Grade Boxing Gloves uses high-quality synthetic leather construction for great durability and performance. It is quite easy to clean and maintain. It is Hand-Crafted for more stability to the wrist and makes it much easier as you throw punches. Its multi-density foam allows for unparalleled shock absorption, gives the best protection for both you and your opponent