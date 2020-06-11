Boost your immunity with these top energy drinks

For those who love the taste of chocolate

A cup of warm milk helps you to get a good night's sleep. Also, a glass full in the morning energises you for the entire day. Not many like to have plain milk despite it being nutritious. If you like to add a chocolaty flavour to your milk then this is apt for you. This delicious health drink is rich in vitamins D, B2, B9 and B12. The amalgamation of calcium, vitamins and minerals in this health drink help multiply the power of milk. This drink strengthens your bones, muscles and makes your brain active.

This health drink will make your body strong

After a day-long at work or burning extra calories at the gym, all you need is a good health drink that energises you instantly. Also, a good and nutritious health drink makes your child, who does not like milk, have it with pleasure. This health drink has nutrients that support immunity and is available in four different flavours -- Classic malt, Chocolate, Elaichi and Kesar Badam.

The health drink is clinically proven to improve 5 signs of growth and helps kids grow stronger, taller. It also enhances their cognitive abilities.

Drink a glass for balanced nutrition

As the name suggests, health drinks must be a storehouse of nutrients. The correct health drink helps energise the body, build muscle mass and boost immunity. This vegetarian health drink contains 32 nutrients, including protein, calcium, Vitamin D and contains less sugar than other nutritional beverages under the same category.

The drink contains immunonutrients like Vitamins A, C, E, Folic Acid, Zinc and Manganese to maintain protection against infections. It also supports digestive health and iodine that help in metabolism.

A complete drink for overall good health

Nowadays a lot of times youngsters do not get the kind of activity required for their optimum growth. An unhealthy lifestyle means that their health and immunity goes for a toss. This health drink is a complete and balanced nutrition supplement for children that contains 37 vital nutrients including carbohydrate, protein, nutrient, fat, vitamins and minerals.

The health drink supports height and weight gain, immunity and brain development of your child. It is scientifically proven to help increase height and weight in 90 days when consumed regularly in the right quantity.