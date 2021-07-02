All-round immunity builder

This potent concoction of 52 essential herbs and Amla works to strengthen immunity and help your body fight infections. Now you can quickly and effectively build your body’s resistance to repeated colds, coughs and other health threats. Rich in antioxidants, this unique Ayurvedic formula has essential herbs like pipal, giloy, ashwagandha, ghrit and more that help to keep you fit and active. Made with 100% pure ghee, it helps you stay active and is also great for growing children.

Build strength and stamina

People and children of all ages can enjoy the health benefits of consuming a quality chyawanprash quickly and easily. As a rich source of vitamin C and antioxidants, Dabur Chyawanprash works to enhance overall energy, support the digestive system and stimulate the body’s immunity. Built around ayurvedic principles, it also promotes the proper development of Ojas, which is the essence of youthfulness and nourishment. If you’re looking for a way to improve the body’s natural resistance and add strength and vitality to the body, try this today.

A traditional recipe for optimal benefits

Traditionally made using the Ayurvedic Charak Samhita process, this formula is meant to boost immunity and help digestion. The product uses traditional wisdom and modern science to retain the maximum nutrients from the herbs. Fresh, ripe Amlas are churned in organic ghee for just a suitable duration, and the sweetness comes from the goodness of raw honey. This helps get the best Vitamin C content from the fruit. The glass bottle packing also helps prevent any leaching of harmful chemicals into the chyawanprash. Created in small batches so that most benefits of the herbs are retained, this is the best choice for anyone looking for a nutrient-packed superfood with low sugar and no additives.

Enriched revitalizer for all ages

Enriched with circulation improving properties of Kesar and the calcium power of pearls, this chyawanprash does wonders for your energy and stamina. Amla is an excellent source of Vitamin C and makes this an ideal addition to your diet to boost immunity, increase metabolism and resist viral and bacterial ailments. Even diabetics can consult their doctors and safely consume this to feel youthful and healthy again. The proven ayurvedic recipe is sugar-free and also offers the benefits of Shilajit and Ashwagandha.