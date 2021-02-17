Boombox speakers to up your energy levels

Strong signal

Modernista launches all-new Karaoke Boom box Party speaker with Mic and Remote. It comes with 32 Watts monster bass and ambient party mode LED lights for music lovers. It gives you an option to listen to music in multiple ways: USB, Aux, SD Card, Bluetooth and FM. Large 2000 mah Built-in Rechargeable battery with a charge time of up to 2 hours and music time of up to 4 hours. With its 10 meters BT range, you can connect your device with this device from any corner of the room. With In-built FM Radio, you can listen to your favourite FM stations - be it late-night party songs or early romantic numbers. You don't have to worry about signal as it comes with an internal antenna and FM tuner. With its latest BT version, premium sound drivers and built-in microphone, you don't have to worry about taking calls on your mobile phone. Use this device for hands-free calling with your family, friends or anyone.

Water-resistant

Get ready to get loud and out of sound with the boAt Dynamite 1400, the anthem to your parties. A solid IPX 5 Water Resistant design with a compact dual colour that emits 30W of high definition immersive audio that keeps the scene lit. Compatible with Bluetooth V4.2, Aux-in cables and USB ports; choose your own personalized path to Nirvana. With up to 7 hours of play-time powered by the 2500mAh Lithium Battery, keep the speakers charged with its unique Type-C charging point. It’s all fashion and style when you’re kicking it with the boAt Stone 1400, the power to your passion. Choose your indoor or outdoor mode with the equalizer setting and set the mood and mode to optimum productivity/entertainment. Built with integrated controls for an easy user experience and hands-free communication via an inbuilt mic, seize control of your flow. Get the party started with the boAt Stone 1400.

Easy portability

Make it easy to control the mood and energy of any party by giving you fingertip control of the tracks you're playing and enjoy a high definition stereo (Bassline) with impressive volume. The Mitashi BoomBox (MX 2020) with blue connect technology wireless portable speaker for mobiles can carry your music with you anywhere you go. Listen to even more of your favourite digital audio files thanks to the TF card and USB flash drive readers. The aux-in jack allows you to make good of your old but favourite media player. Additional features of the Mitashi BoomBox plus includes FM radio, digital LCD display, aux (3.5mm) input, remote control and more with 1-year Warranty. The Mitashi Boom Box has a built-in battery and easy-carry handles, Now enjoy your music anywhere, take it to a friend's house or easily move the party between rooms without stopping the party.

Long-lasting battery

The Zoook ROcker Boom Box is so loud the neighbours will have to call the cops thanks to its two specially angled speaker drivers, this 32-watt indoor-outdoor speaker surrounds your party in full-range stereo-complete with thundering bass from the passive radiators, control it from your device or the top-mounted bass or treble and volume controls. With its easy-grip carry handle and a rechargeable battery, you can party just about anywhere, the top-mounted bass and treble and volume controls allow easy adjustment - when it's time to recharge, the included charging cable works with any standard charger, so you can take your music where the fun is. No wires and no cords. Its rechargeable battery lasts more than 9 hours playing. Looks great and sounds even better and powered by xBass technology and dual passive subwoofers, to make sure you never miss out on those ultra-low frequencies. Bass, treble controls, USB flash drive, FM radio, LCD display, TF card, long playtime rechargeable battery, hands-free calls, easy on-device button controls, HD sound with thumping bass. You'll have lightweight, portable and powerful access to instant streaming music ability.