Book box sets you'd love to have on your shelves.

Three virtues to live by

This set of books can bring you both a bright smile and a lot of inspiration. A three-part series, these books contain observations about the artists and thinkers that inspired the author. It details - serenity and how to achieve it; love and how to keep it; and, above all, happiness—how to be and stay happy. It makes for a great addition to your bookshelf or even for gifting purpose. If you prefer waking up to quotes that could brighten up your day, then this collection is perfect for you.

A magnificent journey through middle-earth

A paperback book-set that captures the adventure of the fellowship through middle earth, this is a must-have in any bookshelf. The covers are thick and the book has its simple style to it. Written by J.R.R. Tolkien this cult favourite fits perfectly into your palm, is lightweight and also includes well-drawn maps and comes with a holder. Also, for the people who haven't read or watched the movies, it is amazing to watch the movies after you read the book. Pick this up if you are into myths, legends, fantasy fiction and in search of an immersive experience.

For Readers of all ages

For over 6o years this magical series has captured a story so magnificently penned. Narrated through the eyes of school-going students, it includes more talking animals than people, a world where a witch decrees eternal winter and battles are fought by Centaurs, Giants, and Fauns. Whether you are reading Narnia for the first time or re-entering the world of magic, this book set comes in a full-colour collection of all seven volumes in the series to make you fall in love with each tale. Recommended for children and everyone who believes in little magic.

From scars to spells

This set includes the first 3 books from the series. Its beautifully illustrated hardcover holds all three books together with the bonus of three bookmarks with the same illustration so that you don't lose out on any of the magic spells. The excellent print quality makes for a for an imaginative read. A great collector edition for potter-heads, this set can also be an interesting gifting option for adults or children interested in fantasy-fiction. Pick this up if you are looking for an easy yet creative read or even as memorabilia.