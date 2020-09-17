Blazers that will make you stand out in a crowd

It is a very versatile blazer

If you are looking for a blazer that you can style differently according to the event you want to attend, then this is the right choice for you. It is made of poly-viscose material which is soft and comfortable to wear. Viscose fabrics have a silky-to-matte lustre that adds grace to your apparel. The blazer features a lapel collar, v-shaped neckline and has a double buttoned closure. It also has two side slit pockets that are functional and enhance the overall look of the blazer. MANQ Men’s Blazer can be styled with formal trousers and pocket square or jeans to give it a semi-casual look.

It has a slim-fit design

This blazer has a very classic and formal look. You can wear it to a business meeting or conference. It is made of a light-weight poly-viscose material which is breathable, comfortable and soft. It is grey in colour and has a slim fit design which is a little tighter than regular fit. Shaftesbury London Formal Blazer is very stylish and it features a sharp long v neckline, two side slid pockets and large buttons. The overall look of this blazer is very elegant. It is also easy to wash and maintain.

It has a semi-casual look

This blazer will look give you a great semi-casual look. It is made of a mix of Terylene, rayon and elastane. It has an elegant blue texture and has a slim fit design. It features a long neckline, two side pocket slits and two front buttons. It has long sleeves and looks great if styled correctly. For durability, it is recommended only dry clean. Van Heusen Men’s Slim Blazer is stunning and is made of good quality material.

It has a comfortable to wear

This blazer doesn’t compromise on looks and also gives you ultimate comfort. It is dark blue in colour which is suitable for formal meetings. U.S. Polo Assn. Men’s Blazer has a slim fit cut and is made of a cotton blend material which is soft and gives you comfort. It has a lapel collar and long v neck which makes the blazer super stylish. You can dry clean your blazer to keep it in a great condition.