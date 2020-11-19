Blanket for babies to keep them warm

Suitable for all seasons

This baby blanket is made from fine quality velvet to give a very soft feel. It is a double layered blanket yet lightweight that will protect the baby in summers from directly getting the hit of ac and keep them warm in winters. It has a very beautiful shimmery appearance with pretty graphics. It is advised to wash the blanket by hand or in machine only. Homescape Newborn Baby's Velvet Double Layer Blanket is suitable for babies until the age of 2 years.

Hooded blank for easy wrap

This baby blanket is soft, fluffy, gentle and safe to use on the tender baby skin. The light weight enables it to dry soon. This blanket also has a hooded design that allows you to use it as a wrapper which covers the baby and protects it from head to toe. BRANDONN Newborn Wrapper Cum Baby Blanket is in light grey colour with white stars printed on it and comes in the dimension of 100cm x 75cm and suitable for babies of 0-12 months. It is advised to put the blanket in hand or machine wash only.

Ultra soft plush blanket

This baby blanket is made from ultra soft fabric that is safe on sensitive skin thus very safe to be used for infants and toddlers. It has a very breathable material thus makes a cozy and comfortable sleeping temperature for the baby and contains no substances or chemicals that can harm your baby. There are no velcro or zippers attached which make it safe for toddlers too. Daily Home Essentials Ultra Soft Plush Baby Blankets for Boys & Girls has a dimension of 70cm x 90cm and comes in a soft pink colour.

Double layered fluffy blanket

This blanket is made from premium quality wool that is free from toxic chemicals. It is double layered and perfect for winter use to keep the baby warm and safe. The light weight of this blanket ensures a very sound sleep of the baby. It has a very strong stitching which makes the blanket quite durable. MOM Cares Winter Blanket for Newborn Baby/Soft Warm Baby Blanket comes in a size of 144cm x 102cm and is suitable for newborn babies.