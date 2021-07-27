Big hauler

This is an imitation of a hauler truck. The size is big. Also, this is a very sturdy toy. None of its pieces is loose hence it is safe for kids to play with. Kids can load the truck and imagine doing so many things with it. Also, the truck looks realistic and it’s coloured beautifully to catch the eye. This is a toy that your kid can play with for a long time no matter how rough it is used.

Dumper truck

Dumper trucks are very interesting and fascinating for kids. The whole mechanism behind loading and unloading these trucks will surely make your child excited. This is like a set where your child gets to do so much with it. The toy looks very cute and functions well. Also, this does not need a battery to operate, rather your child can move it around, imagining he is driving the truck.

Construction truck

This is one of the best toy trucks that you can get for your child. This pull-back and release truck are designed beautifully. The truck is meant to imitate a dumper truck for construction. It looks rugged yet very cute. The back of the truck can be lifted to dump things and your child can imagine doing so much with it. Also, this toy comes with light and sound effects, which will be delightful to play with.

Fire truck

Being a firefighter is a kind of imagination that many kids have. Giving them a fire-fighting truck only makes it more delightful. This large fire-fighting truck looks amazing as it is so detailed, coloured so well and glides easily. Also, the truck has light & sound effects which gives the real feel. This is a toy that your child is going to love.