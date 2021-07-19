Action-adventure

Experience the journey of Lara Croft as she becomes the Tomb Raider with the Shadow of the Tomb Raider(Xbox One). The original game led to one of the most successful video game film adaptations in history, with the 2013 reboot inspiring a new blockbuster film that embodies the game’s signature survival action style. Pre-order Shadow of the Tomb Raider Standard Edition on Amazon & get a free upgrade to the Steelbook Edition which includes: Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Game, Exclusive Steelbook, 3 x Art Cards. What else could you have asked for?

Free form

Why not play the game of the future Cyberpunk 2077 which is Set in 2077, the game is set in an intriguing dystopian place called night city in California; It is an open-world game and is based on the idea of edge runners serving society in different ways. Play as the Mercenary who makes a world around him and accomplishes the task to achieve eternal life.

Set in ancient times

The popular video game franchise is getting another action-adventure edition. Developed by Ubisoft, Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey is set in Ancient Greece and follows another incredible action-adventure story. The story of the secret war that seems to be never-ending; The assassin brotherhood and the Templar order have been fighting in many different historical settings from around the world.

Co-op gameplay

Marvel’s Avengers, an epic action-adventure game that combines cinematic storytelling were Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers headquarters in San Francisco. Enjoy it in single-player and co-operative gameplay. The Celebration turns deadly when a catalyst Five years later, with all SuperHeroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only Hope is to reassemble Earth’s mightiest heroes. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats.