Best wrestling shoes to give you an advantage

Extra comfortable

These suede leather Nivea Wrestling Shoes are very light and very comfortable. The Nivea stamp ensures that they are durable and of good quality. It offers a lot of comfort when you wrestle in it. The shoes have amazing grip power that ensure you don’t slip on the mat during the sport. It is a great shoe for beginners as they learn how to use their weight. The shoes give you a lot of freedom to move and is perfect for wrestling.

Increases efficiency

Wrestling is a fast sport. You have to expend a lot of energy even though you don’t spend a lot of time on the mat. You can’t afford to have anything slow you down. You want shoes that give you great support, traction and breathability. ASICS wrestling shoes are high performance shoes that work well even during intense matches. ASICS is one of the better brands out there in the market and these shoes wrap around your feet like a second skin. The synthetic mesh on the upper layer lets your foot breathe by executing excellent airflow. Great for high intensity sports people.

Flexible on the mat

Wrestling shoes are supposed to get you around the mat without too much effort, help you get a good grip on the mat and should be flexible enough to allow you to escape if cornered by an opponent. Excido Unisex Wrestling Shoes do just that. They give you a stellar performance when you are on the mat and are smooth enough to help you get away on quick manouvers. The outer rubber sole ensures that you won’t slip on the mat and lets you pivot in a flash. Great for the fast moving athlete.

Multi-Sport Shoes

Every so often, there comes a shoes that works for multiple sports. This is a great shoes for the fitness freak who loves to keep experimenting with different combat sports. Otomix Men's Stingray Escape Bodybuilding & Wrestling Shoes are great for all combat sports including MMA, jujitsu, judo, boxing, and wrestling. These ultra light shoes provide superior support and stability with unlimited range of motion. The Stingray Escape is feather light with ultimate traction for competition.