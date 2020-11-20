Best women's satin nightdress

Four piece set

This nightwear comes in a set of four in a gorgeous royal blue colour which looks very beautiful shiny satin fabric that it is made of. This set consists of a V-necked top having short sleeves which is paired with long pajamas that will end below your ankles, a nighty having a broad ruffled neck and a clout with a tie knot on the left. If your priority is comfort, Kinu Touch Women's Satin Nighty 4 Set is the product for you.

Intricate lace work

This set made of satin is ultra smooth and silky containing a strap top styled nighty that will end a few inches above your ankles, a soft laced lingerie set and a short sleeved robe having intricate lace work along the V-shaped neckline. This is a free size set in pretty pink colour made with a detailing that you shall surely find appealing. If you are someone who’s looking out for nightwear for a honeymoon or any other special occasion, Romaisa Women's Satin Nightwear Set is the one for you.

Ultra soft maxi nighty

A very cosy fit nighty tailored from satin fabric that gives you feather like touch on your skin. It has a V-neck along with a dori adjustment at the waist to make to fit according to your body frame. It has kaftan sleeves that give this nighty a stylish boost. It is endured that the night is quite breathable so that it provides you complete comfort without creating any obstacle in your sleep. Your search for stylish piece ends here because Fashigo Women's Satin Plain Maxi Nighty has it all.

Elegant and sensuous

This nightwear is a set of chemise and a robe in a bright and appealing red colour. The chemise is ankle length sleeveless and backless supported by straps having a black lace work down on the round neckline and the straps. The robe had a contrasting piping on its sleeves and neckline borders that stand boldly against the red. This free sized AV2 Women's Satin Solid Maxi Nighty turns out to be a perfect gift for a bride or a wife.