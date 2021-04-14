Best women’s lehenga cholis to light up this festive season

Design it your way

A semi-stitched lehenga choli set that gives you the freedom to style and design the choli in the way you wish. It is made of satin and is thus very smooth and silky on the skin creating a beautiful rippling effect on the lehenga as it falls around. It is resistant to wrinkles. It is embroidered with the theme of floral pattern all over the choli and the lehenga with the addition of a broader patch of intricate work with golden threads at the hem of the lehenga. Swagat sarees Women's Net Semi-stitched Lehenga Choli is incomplete yellow color and suitable for very festive occasions or celebrations but will go perfectly well for haldi celebrations.

Simplicity at its best

A lehenga choli set made of jacquard fabric makes it super comfortable to wear along with giving it an excellent matt finish which makes its beautiful designs stand out glimmering in the light. It consists of a deep tropical green choli having three fourth sleeves and a gold polka dot design all over it. The lehenga is made of off-white color that complements the choli in a contrasting yet eye clothing manner. It has a traditional geometric design over it with a broad border having shiny golden, red and green combinations. If you are someone who likes to keep things simple without heavy sequins and beadwork, PURVAJA Women's Jacquard Semi-Stitched Lehenga choli's for you.

Fusion style

This lehenga choli set perfectly defines the fusion of traditional and modern style. It consists of a bright yellow-colored lehenga made of the net that creates a very beautiful fall and shines vibrantly when light falls on the small glitter patches on it. The sky blue choli has an off-shoulder pattern stitch which goes perfectly well with the lehenga and has small butti work of shiny golden sequins and beads. The dupatta is of the yellow net with a blue border having beads lining. If you are looking for a lehenga choli that is traditional yet has a modern touch to it NPLASH FASHION Women's Net Semi-stitched Lehenga Choli is the best buy for you.

Ethnic look

A lehenga choli having a very vibrant color combination of pink and orange that is oozing with happy and festive vibes. The complete set has very intricate embroidery work all over it with golden threads. The pink lehenga and choli are made of taffeta silk fabric that makes it crisp and allows it to hold on to the shape for long time periods along with giving it a very lustrous shine. The orange dupatta is made of the net which is also heavily embroidered with thick borders. You are advised to wash this beautiful set by hand only. So if you are looking for a very ethnic style lehenga choli set, Fast Fashions Women's Satin Lehenga Choli is the one for you.