Best women long skirts for effortless style

Allows ease of movement

Tuck in your favorite shirt into this beautiful feminine skirt crafted from ultra-soft cotton. Flaunting a gorgeous block print design, this skirt makes for a striking visual appeal. The hemline sports an equally arresting golden border. Wear it with a pair of sneakers for that modern twist. Additionally, you could also team it up with a pair of nude heels for the party and you are sure to make heads turn. This allows you ease of movement and the breathable fabric lets you enjoy the best cotton comfort. A must-have.

Made of high quality crepe

These pants with maxi-skirt overlay are cute as buttons. The lovely design showcases your unique and standout style. The ruffle on the pants adds that game-changing flourish and finish to your outfit. It is bound to evoke a lot of interest. Made from high quality heavy crepe material, known for its beautiful fall, this skirt pant will help you stay relaxed all day long. It can be worn for a date or a brunch outing. Or head out into town with your girl gang and have a blast. All the reasons for you to invest in them.

Lovely floral hues

Secured at the waist with a cotton belt, this wraparound skirt spells sophistication. The floral print adds to its charm. Versatile in its wearability, you can team it up with a variety of shirts, cool tees or even kurtas. Slip in your slides or pumps and you are ready to go. A power clutch will complete the look. This black and white print skirt is absolutely gorgeous. The work on the material is something to marvel at. It is chic, versatile and is super comfortable. You can wear them all day long without a fuss.

For a stripe effect

Go bold with bright and loud stripes and kick things up a notch sartorially. Allow your dress to make a statement and accessorise your outfit with a pair of teardrop earrings and solid heels for that ultra-chic look. The design is best suited to show off your long legs. Team it up with a pretty blouse or a crisp shirt and you are set. If you have an eye for effortless design, this skirt is just for you.