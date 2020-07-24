Best wipes to keep your baby clean and healthy

Wipes you can count on

These wipes are infused with the goodness of aloe vera and vitamin E and this is the perfect way to keep your baby's delicate skin refreshed and clean. Not only this, these wipes are 100 percent free from chemicals. They are entirely safe for everyday use. Carry them with you at all times and protect your little one from skin infections. The pure water-based formulation makes these wipes safe, hygienic and great for the skin for your baby.

Wipes that matter

This product comes with spun lace and is also non-woven fabric for quick and convenient cleaning. It keeps your baby moisturised and fresh. The wipes are hypoallergenic and alcohol-free which is gentle on your baby's skin. Antibacterial properties keep your baby sanitised all day. Always store them in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight. This prevents the wipes from drying up. If you are looking for budget buy wipes that have a soothing scent, this product is perfect.

Wipes out pollution

Use the power the herbs to wipe the skin of your baby with utmost care. Indian Aloe Vera not only moisturizes your skin, but also keeps the skin soft and supple at all times. It is specially designed for gentle cleansing of baby's delicate skin during diaper change and before bedtime. Use it with ease as the pH-balanced formula reduces skin irritation. . One of the best things that you can offer your baby, these baby wipes are a must buy as they are completely herbal.

The purest clean

The wipes have anti-fungal, anti-bacterial, properties that protects the delicate skin of babies from redness and rashes. It comes in a very easy to use pack which is another attraction. They have sponge-like fibres with 3x moisturizing lotion for soft and gentle care. This is a top most brand for baby products and each of their product passes a 5 level safety assurance process. They provide 100% gentle care. These baby wipes are a perfect combination of convenience and versatility. That’s exactly why you should get them.