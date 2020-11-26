Best wine racks to brighten up your home

For the stylish drinker

The Bharat Pratham Wooden Wine Rack Bar Cabinet has three variants and is made of Sheesham. The design is ladder style and it has a glossy finish. The wine rack looks extremely sleek and luxurious and provides adequate space to keep both wine bottles as well as glasses. The holder has the capacity to take in upto 10 glasses! This hanging bar cabinet allows you to store bottles in a standing position as well as in a sleeping position, depending on the number of bottles you wish to store. It can easily be considered a smart addition to one’s home.

Vintage Style

The Craftman Dignol Wine Bar Rack has the capacity to hold two wine bottles as well as three glasses of vintage style and design. It is made using seasoned natural wood that has a natural stain ebony finish. Not only can this be considered a very good birthday or anniversary gift, it can also be taken as a brilliant addition to your overall dining space, giving it a vintage look, that will surely enhance the overall look of your kitchen and dining space.

Eco-friendly

The Indian Décor Classic Double Layer Shelf Hanging Cup Holder cum Wall-Mounted Wine Rack comes in the colour black and weighs a mere 1 kg. It has been handcrafted using 100% recyclable as well as premium quality steel and then finished off using powder coating of epoxy. It’s compact, thus allowing you to save space and also making it easy to handle. The best part is, it has a strong bearing capacity and gives out an overall sleek look. It can be given as a birthday or anniversary gift, or can also be bought for personal use, giving your dining space a smart look!

Contemporary style

The Priti Solid Wood Basket Bar Trolley is made of solid wood and comes in the colour brown. It has a unique contemporary style. Unlike most wine racks, this isn’t wall mounted and can instead be placed on a table or high surface. It can hold upto 4 bottles as well as six glasses. This unique wine rack can easily be considered a good gifting option or can be added to your dining space to give it a different look!