Best wedding gifts for friends and family

Energy saving gift

A smooth wood finish for that sublime texture and great touch appeal, this customised couple alphabet lamp is magnificent. The letters are joined together by hearts making it a fine decor piece. It can be placed anywhere in a room. The LEDs use heat sinks to absorb the heat produced and dissipate it into the surrounding environment. This keeps them from overheating and burning out. Also, LED lighting is more efficient, versatile, and lasts longer. The soft hue it cast around the room makes for a calming and beautiful effect. It comes in neat packaging and will appeal to those who are looking for an eco-friendly option.

A taste of Paris

This is a wedding gift that will remind your friend of Paris, the city of love. This LED light is shaped in the form of the famous Eiffel Tower. The warm yellow light creates the right atmosphere in a living room or bedroom. It can be used as an everyday home décor and will look great on a mantel. It is battery-operated and is absolutely hassle-free because it doesn't have a cord. The on and off switch is on the side. There are integrated hanging hook holes on this LED night light for ease of display on wall, table or shelf. If you want to buy a value for money gift, this one should be on your list.

For a personal touch

It is a unique gift for newly married couples. The product is made of wood, which is quite solid with a lightweight quality. It is long lasting by nature and will last for years together. It would be a fabulous gift and a great gesture to show your affection. It can be customized alphabets or names of the couple. This is a 12-watt LED lamp set with shades. You have to just order and send the alphabets or names to a WhatsApp number. You can also email them the details. For someone who wants to go for a curated gift that is long-lasting, this is an ideal pick.

A classy option

Made from acrylic glass, also known as plexiglass, this is a versatile plastic material known for its high impact resistance, terrific optical clarity, excellent chemical resistance and durability. This customized 3D Illusion LED lamp is one the best gift for not only a couple but also for your parents, siblings, friends. This 3D illusion lamp can be customised with your names and taglines to give it that extraordinary look. It serves as a perfect decorative piece in a home. It can also be used as a night lamp. The product comes with a wooden base and multi-coloured stand and power adapter. Anyone looking for a classy gift will find this the right choice