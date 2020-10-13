Best water purifiers for a healthy you

7-stage purification

It is among the highest water-saving RO with a recovery rate of up to 60 percent. It helps save up to 80 glasses of water each day. This appliance provides advanced 7-stage purification. It enriches water with essential minerals to provide safe and sweet drinking water. The water purifier comes in a stylish black color with 10 liters of storage capacity suitable for big families. It has a smart double purity lock that reminds you about the expiry of its filter kit 15 days in advance. It is suitable to treat multiple source of water be it bore well, tanker or tap water. If you have a big family and want to save water from being wasted, then this water purifier is for you.

Reverse osmosis purification

This is one of the most economical water purifier. It has a six stage purification including RO, UV and TDS controller. It comes with a TDS control valve to adjust the level of minerals in pure water. It comes with a reverse osmosis water purification system. The water purifier helps remove bacteria and viruses and dissolve solids from the water. It provides enhanced reduction of taste, odour and color. For those who want to buy an affordable water purifier, here is a great choice.

Immunity booster

This water purifier has a sleek and stylish design with LED indicators. The maroon colour complements the aesthetics of kitchen and makes for a suitable choice for any modern family. It displays filter life and purification status and also adds minerals like magnesium, sodium, calcium and potassium to boost your immunity. It has 6.5 liters of storage capacity and provides in-tank UV sterilization of water. There is an advanced 6 stage purification process with mineralizer that helps protect immunity. If you are looking for a smart, sleek and trend-setting purifier, then go for this one.

Retains essential natural minerals

This white on bottom and transparent on top purifier has multiple purification process that removes even dissolved impurities like arsenic, rust, pesticides and fluorides. It kills bacteria and viruses to give pure water, suitable for drinking. It comes with adjustable TDS system to retain essential natural minerals. It is a made in India purifier and has a good presence in Indian households. It comes with an 8 liters storage capacity suitable for large families too. Your search for a reliable purifier with ample storage ends here.