For quality and durability

Suitable for all brands of washing machines, this water inlet pipe has a diameter of 18mm to provide ample water flow. We appreciate that the pipe is 3-meters long, so you won’t have to struggle even if your washing machine is away from the tap.

This PVC pipe has internal textile braiding that helps keep it strong even under high water pressure. The connectors at either end of the pipe are robust and use high-quality ABS, and they create a leak-proof seal when attached. If you’re looking for a strong replacement water inlet pipe for your washing machine, choose this one.

Easy install, flexible water inflow

Made from long-lasting plastic, PVC and metal, this water inflow hose is strong and can withstand daily use. A great feature is that you can install this inflow pipe easily without needing special tools. We appreciate that this product comes with two essential accessories that make it compatible with any tap. With the included fixed-type adapter and flexible silicon rubber adapters, you will have no trouble attaching this pipe to any tap. The washing machine end of the tube comes with a standard 1-inch screw-type connector so you can attach it to all kinds of automatic washing machines.

For a hassle-free water inlet pipe, this one has our vote.

Quality hose for automatic machines

Crafted from high-grade materials, you won’t have to doubt the quality of this inflow pipe. In the package, you get two adapters. The Type 1 (fixed type) adapter has a diameter of 0.75-inch, and the Type 2 (extendable type) adapter suits taps with a diameter of 0.75 to 1-inch. You can use this inflow hose on all automatic washing machines as the hose comes fitted with a screw-type connector that suits all top-loading and front-loading machines. The tap end of the hose comes equipped with a clip-type connector that locks into place when inserted onto the tap adapter. If you want to purchase a high-grade water inlet pipe, pick this one.

For all temperatures

Made from flexible rubber, this PVC pipe is well designed and has a slim profile, so it fits neatly behind your washing machine. If you have a dual temperature machine, a feature you’ll appreciate is that you can use this flexible pipe to attach to both hot and cold water inlets. What’s more, you can have peace of mind as its corrosion, and pressure-resistant components mean that it will last you many years. For all its features at a bargain price, we find this inlet hose offers excellent value.

For a capable dual-purpose water inlet hose, make this one your choice.