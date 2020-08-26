Best water dispensers for home and office

With cooling cabinet

This water dispenser is equipped with compressor cooling and a cold water capacity of 3.2 litres. It also has a hot water capacity of 1 litre. It has a sleek and stylish design along with three buttons for dispensing cold water, hot water and water at normal temperature. You can place it in your office space, living area. The standard size dispenser is available in a black colour. This is a top load dispenser with a cooling cabinet on the lower part. You can use the cabinet to store cold drinks and water bottles. It is the ideal choice for those looking for a stylish and efficient water dispenser for both their hot and cold water needs.

Lightweight plastic body

Whether it’s a steaming hot cup of tea/coffee or a refreshing cool glass of lemonade or just a glass of plain water, these water dispensers are perfect for all. Apart from being hygienic, these dispensers are very easy to maintain. It has a body made of lightweight plastic. It has a long-lasting plastic front panel and faucets. The dispenser also has a conveniently removable drip tray. It is suitable for efficient cooling even in hot tropical conditions. This is a brand known for its reliable home appliances and cooling solutions. Go for this product if you want a top product with the basic functions.

This one has child lock

This is a table top water dispenser with hot and cold water options. It is ideal for all seasons as there are three faucets for different water temperature options. The water dispenser is equipped with an overheat cut-off function for safety measures and avoiding burns and injuries. The water tank is made of stainless steel which is corrosion and heat resistant, thus the hot water won’t affect the dispenser. Stainless steel makes it durable and long-lasting. This appliance also comes with a child lock feature for the safety of your little one. This is the right water dispenser for anyone who seeks a durable and long-lasting product.

Automatic cut-off

It has a cooling and heating capacity of 5 litres per hour. The water dispenser has a normal standing design with a 15-litre refrigerator at the bottom. It has an energy efficient compressor to deal with voltage fluctuations. The compressor though makes very little noise and works smoothly but silently. This appliance has an in-built automated cut off system that helps save electricity. It has a stabilizer free operation. The power consumption is also quite less at 80 watt every hour. Get this water dispenser for its energy efficiency to bring down your power bills.