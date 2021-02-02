Best water bottle sets for your fridge

Wide-capped, durable bottles

This product is a set of two, pastel blue and green coloured, big-sized bottles for hot and cold beverages. The bottles are wide-mouthed, with a carefully designed spout cap that opens up to a 180-degree angle. As a result, you can easily clean them and take a drink without spilling. The food-grade, 100% BPA-free material used is hygienic and safe for all ages, including the elderly and children. These bottles are sturdy and yet easy to handle. We highly recommend it for big-families and outdoor people who love to picnic and go for long drives.

Perfect bottles for a big family

Large and stylish, is how we describe this combo of two, blue and white, fridge bottles. Each bottle stores 2.6 L and is perfect for large families. These sleek-looking compact bottles easily fit into fridge doors, and the easy-grip design allows comfortable handling. The wide screw-on cap, with a spout, is spill-proof. You need not have health-related concerns, as the virgin plastic used is free of toxins and poisonous chemicals. A multi-purpose, durable, bottle that stores any beverage, be it water, soda, tea, or soup. If you have a large family or love to throw parties, this is the product to buy.

Stylish yet handy fridge bottles

This product is a set of four (4) bottles that are refrigerator safe. You will get a bottle each for every family member to use as they wish. Available in pale pink and blue colours, these picture-perfect bottles are easy to grip and use. Their ergonomic-design and handy-size make them fit into every space. They are made of food-grade material and are safe to use. Besides, the bottles are spill-proof and multi-functional. The wide mouth with an easy-to-flip cap allows the smooth flow of your favourite beverage. It is a non-breakable bottle just right for sporty, outdoor persons. This product is an excellent gift for family and friends.

Pack of six compact, slim bottles

This product is an assortment of six (6) beautiful coloured bottles - a perfect set of daily-use bottles for the entire family. They are made from BPA-free, food-grade material and are safe to store water or any other beverage. You can refill the wide-mouthed bottles fast and also quench your thirst with a quick and deep drink. The bottles are transparent and have liquid-tight caps. As a result, you can identify the liquid stored and put them in the freezer without fear of breakage. These slim and compact bottles are perfect for sports events and long trips. We recommend this product for the active, outdoor kind of person.