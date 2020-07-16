Best washable face masks for you

Reusable face covering with N95 filters

Strengthened with N95 filters, these masks will keep 95 percent of most commonly found germs and microbes away. It is CE certified and can be reused multiple times as it is washable. The material is lightweight and skin friendly. The non-woven and melt blown material will not cause any irritation or itching while you wear it for prolonged hours at a stretch. Opt for this mask for maximum protection as it filters almost 99% of PM 2.5 particles. This can be an ideal purchase for a family.

With the best of technology

These anti allergic, comfortable and high quality face masks give you ultra-high filtration using its spun bond technology. The masks have three layers infused for great protection – inner layer made up of soft cotton fibre, middle filter layer and outer lightweight knit mesh. The filtration layer has been certified by the NABL authorized lab (SITRA). These provide protection against spore, dust, smog, allergen, pollutants, among others. These face masks are meant for those who want more than a single layer of shield, they give great protection and are good for those who are constantly on the go.

Available in different colours

The pack of seven masks comes with a non-woven filter that will keep the pollutants at bay. Remove the filter carefully through the slit in the masks before you wash them. These covers can be easily hand washed at home. The filters have been made from industrial grade 30 GSM material that can be replaced once it feels damp. The masks are available in multiple colours and different designs. Interested in masks made of breathable and comfortable material? These 100% cotton masks are ideal for you and will up the fashion quotient too.

Get odourless experience with these face masks

The pack of four face masks ensures maximum protection against bacteria. Every cover goes through a six layered build, the inner and out most layers are made up of moisture controlled light weight knitted fabric. Bacteria and other small materials are filtered using the melt blown technology in back to back two layers. The soft cotton fabric will make sure that everyone wears it and feels comfortable. They are available in four colours and can be washed for up to 30 times. If you are looking for a mask to be worn through most of the day, invest in this one for easy breathing and comfortable fit.