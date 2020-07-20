Best wall shelves for home decoration

Mount it easily on the wall

These wall shelves come in a twin colour combination featuring six boxes in honeycomb design. Crafted from engineered wood and having a metallic paint, these shelves are easy to mount on your walls. Not only is it a functional shelf but also a decoration to your house. It gives you more room to display your trophies, vases, frames thus proving to be a terrific buy. This wooden intersecting shelf provides a chic geometric pattern and is ideal to design your wall.

A Sophisticated look

Organise your household items with these functional yet sophisticated rectangular floating wall mounted shelves. Hang them side by side, one below the other or stagger them together, this display organiser will make a statement anyway. The shelves are divided into two sets of 3 rectangular units, providing enough space. Mount them on the wall of the room of your choice to give your house a clutter-free look. If you are looking for a modern, urban look to go with your artful home decor, these are for you.

Multi-functional wall rack

Make redesigning your home fun with this wall mounted shelf. The shelf will give your so far ignored small planters and trinkets a well-deserved, elegant space. The timeless design allows you to place the shelves in any space of your choice without worrying about the colour of the walls. These shelves in the simplest of finishes can easily move around, giving you options to vary your home style decor. The standard boxes can match the decor of any room. This product should be perfect if your home has a modern feel.

Pop of colour

Add a splash of colour to your walls without burning a hole in the pocket with these wall racks. Elegant and fashionable, the organiser is steady enough to hold a considerable amount of weight. A convenient option for your home-designing needs, the multi-functional shelves can be placed in your bedroom, living room, hallway and even in your office. Display your favourite books, decor items and other collectibles on them, giving your modern living space a neat look. The finish of the wooden is smooth with that sleekness in them. These racks could suit the kids’ room or any simple room to make it more vibrant.