Attractive and easy to use

This kitchen hood comes packed with impressive technology that makes it easy to keep your kitchen clean and smoke-free. It comes equipped with gesture and touch control functions, so you can operate it by simply waving your hand near it. This filterless chimney comes with an automatic cleaning system and an inbuilt oil collection chamber, so you won't have to worry about cleaning filters. Additionally, it sports a sleek design with curved glass and a fine black finish that adds a stylish touch to your kitchen.

For a hassle-free kitchen hood, we recommend buying this one.

Safe and efficient option

Designed to be practical and convenient, this chimney is an ideal addition for most homes.

It comes with effective rust-resistant baffle filters, sturdy push-button controls for mode selection, and a powerful motor that generates impressive 750 m3/h suction. A feature we appreciate is that the 40W lamp effectively illuminates the cooking area without being too bright. Keeping your safety a priority, this device uses flame-retardant plastic on the electrical components and 100% copper wires. Available at an attractively low price point, we find this chimney offers excellent value.

For a capable and pocket-friendly kitchen chimney, this one gets our vote.

Powerful and durable

Designed to withstand years of use, this chimney is built from robust materials and features advanced self-cleaning technology. Depending on the type of food that's cooking, you can choose from three available exhaust speeds. With a powerful motor that draws up to 1200m3 of air per hour, you won't have any trouble keeping your kitchen free from smoke, fumes and grime. While it features highly sensitive touch buttons, the inbuilt motion sensors give you the freedom to control it without touching the unit.

If you're on the lookout for a capable chimney that promises to be long lasting, your search ends here.

Energy-efficient with quiet operation

Engineered to rid your kitchen of odours and smoke silently, this chimney can enhance your cooking experience. This highly efficient unit comes with two LED lamps and a quality motor that creates minimal noise during operation. In addition, you'll find keeping this chimney clean is effortless as it includes a heating pad that melts away accumulated grime at a press of a button. Simply empty the detachable oil collection chamber, and you're good to go. What's more, the manufacturer offers an impressive five-year warranty on the motor.

For a chimney that offers an ideal balance of practicality and efficiency, this one's an excellent choice.